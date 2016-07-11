Update: Adidas expands its copyright infringement suit against Skechers

Well, Adidas just filed another suit today, asserting that Skechers’s MegaBlade 2.0 infringes on Adidas’s SpringBlade design.

An official statement from Adidas issued today spells it out:

“Today, Adidas filed another lawsuit against Skechers. We will not stand by and allow others to blatantly copy our products and infringe on our valuable intellectual property. These shameless imitations tarnish the reputation of our brand and our people who work tirelessly to research and develop technical innovations and designs that help athletes make a difference.

We are the leader in footwear innovation, design and engineering, creating high performance shoes for athletes. We are a company of creators and makers who lead the industry to new standards, continually bringing the best in high-quality products to consumers.

This pattern of unlawful behavior and freeloading in the industry is outrageous and must end. We will take every legal measure possible to protect and defend our innovations.”