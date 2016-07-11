Baseball’s home-run derby to be broadcast in VR tonight

When I was nine years old, my dad and I took Amtrak from San Francisco to San Diego to sit in the second-farthest seats from home plate in Jack Murphy Stadium to watch the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Suffice to say, we could barely see the field.

That’s a little different view than what I could get tonight if I strapped on a Samsung Gear VR headset to watch baseball’s biggest boppers take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Thanks to a deal between Major League Baseball Advanced Media and NextVR, a leading producer of virtual reality content, fans will be able to watch the derby in VR 15 minutes after it happens, shot from several field-level cameras.

NextVR has made several forays into broadcasting live sports in virtual reality (NBA basketball, NHL hockey, and others).