Now even you can write code for robots

Today Anki unveiled a new software developer kit (SDK) for its upcoming consumer robot that gives anyone the ability to add advanced robotic features using just a few lines of code.

“We are really interested in making robotics functionality available to people who might be good developers, but they don’t know anything about robotics necessarily,” says Hanns Tappeiner, cofounder and president of Anki.

Something like face detection takes 15,000 lines of code to run, but can be added to a program using the SDK with just one line of code.