Redditors futilely attempt to defeat “Ghostbusters”

Who you gonna call? If you’re selectively sanctifying your childhood and possibly motivated by misogyny, the answer is: Reddit. As writer and editor Maggie Serota points out on Twitter, certain users of the aggregation hub have been plotting ways to tank the new gender-flipped Ghostbusters reboot. Tactics apparently include filtering out positive reviews and spreading word on social media that those reviews were purchased by the studio. Strange how a movie about paranormal activity can bring out the real ghouls online.