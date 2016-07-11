advertisement
Redditors futilely attempt to defeat “Ghostbusters”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Who you gonna call? If you’re selectively sanctifying your childhood and possibly motivated by misogyny, the answer is: Reddit. As writer and editor Maggie Serota points out on Twitter, certain users of the aggregation hub have been plotting ways to tank the new gender-flipped Ghostbusters reboot. Tactics apparently include filtering out positive reviews and spreading word on social media that those reviews were purchased by the studio. Strange how a movie about paranormal activity can bring out the real ghouls online.

