This trans rights ad will air on the night of Trump’s RNC speech

When Donald Trump takes the podium in Cleveland next week to almost certainly accept the Republican nomination for president, don’t expect trans rights to figure prominently in his remarks. However, you can expect this ad taking aim at anti-transgender bathroom laws to air during FOX News’s coverage of the convention on the Thursday night when Trump is scheduled to speak :

The ad, created by FairnessUSA, takes a page from the playbook of same-sex marriage advocates, whose gently soundtracked TV ads featured the most scrupulously inoffensive of LGBT Americans coping with discrimination in everyday situations, or just patiently explaining their existence (this one has both).

While it doesn’t exactly represent the full breadth of the queer experience, this understated approach nonetheless helped some conservatives come around to the idea of gays marrying, and it may work yet again for trans issues—which, it’s still worth noting, won’t get much airtime inside the GOP convention hall itself. Trans rights advocate and vocal Republican Caitlyn Jenner is scheduled to address “pro-LGBT conservatives” at a brunch held several blocks away.