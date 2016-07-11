Twitter will live-stream the Democratic and Republican conventions 

As if Donald Trump wasn’t already ubiquitous on the platform, Twitter announced today that it will live-stream both the RNC and DNC conventions via a deal with CBS. It’s just the latest chapter in Twitter’s strategy of live-streaming news and sports events (10 NFL games, Wimbledon, potential NBA and MLS games) to attract new users (you will be able to watch these events for free even without an account). Even though those new users may not sign up or return, Twitter is obviously hoping that live-streaming such events will prompt more engagement from current users.