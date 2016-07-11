Asian American millennials create a massive open letter to explain Black Lives Matter to their parents

In the wake of the tragic events of last week, many Asian Americans had to explain to their parents the complexity of what was happening.

Last Thursday, Christina Xu, an ethnographer in New York, asked her Asian American peers to draft open letters to their communities in their native languages, offering insight about what was happening around the country.

In fact, let’s draft letters in our native languages to our parents and our communities. Get it passed around WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE, etc. — Christina Xu (@xuhulk) July 7, 2016

Through a Google Doc, hundreds of people around the country contributed to the open letter, translating key points into 11 different languages and dialects including Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese. As of today, the letter is being translated into other languages, including Spanish and various African languages.

Soon, these letters will be uploaded onto Medium. I will provide more updates as I get them.