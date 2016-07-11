Surprise CEO shakeup at Burberry

Fashion designer Christopher Bailey , Burberry ‘s onetime rising star , has been demoted from his role as CEO of the London-based luxury goods company. He will continue to serve as creative director, reporting to CEO replacement Marco Gobbetti, a luxury veteran who led the revitalization of LVMH-owned Céline.

Sales of the Burberry’s signature trench-coats, handbags, and scarves have been slowing in key markets, with shares down 22% since Bailey took the reins as CEO two years ago. Last month the company announced that it had cut Bailey’s pay by 75% for 2016, and withheld his latest bonus after he failed to meet growth targets.

[Photo: Burberry]