Morning intelligence

• This weekend, thousands of people across the country protested last week’s police shootings. Prominent Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson was one of hundreds of protestors who got arrested , though he has since been released.

• Facebook released guidelines detailing how it will handle violent footage streamed on Facebook Live, in light of the platform being used to capture Philando Castile’s shooting. The rule of thumb will be to evaluate whether Facebook Live was used “to raise awareness or find the shooter,” the company explained.

• Following the release of Pokémon Go last week, Nintendo shares have jumped by 25%. The game has topped app charts in the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia—all the countries Pokémon Go has been released thus far.

• Coming up this week: The Japanese messaging app Line is going public, in what may be the year’s biggest tech IPO to date. Line could raise up to $1.3 billion.