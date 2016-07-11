advertisement
Police shooting protests spread across the country this weekend

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Tensions over the slew of recent shootings of black men by police boiled over this weekend with protests across the country. The protests follow a week of tragedy with the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by police in St. Paul, Minnesota, and of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as the killing of five police officers in Dallas.

• In Baton Rouge more than 1,000 protesters took to the streets on Saturday and Sunday, says USA Today. Twelve people were arrested on Sunday.

• Hundreds of people blocked traffic on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, Los Angeles, late Sunday, says the Los Angeles Times.

• Prominent protester Deray Mckesson was arrested after videotaping a protest from the side of a highway. He has since been released on bond.

• More than 1,000 protesters shut down traffic on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis on Sunday.

• The protests weren’t limited to the U.S. Three hundred people have held a Black Lives Matter protest in south London.

• As could be expected, some counter-protesters showed up to face off against BLM protesters. In Dallas, however, the collision of BLM protesters and counter-protesters ended in hugs between them.

