Police shooting protests spread across the country this weekend

Tensions over the slew of recent shootings of black men by police boiled over this weekend with protests across the country. The protests follow a week of tragedy with the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by police in St. Paul, Minnesota, and of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as the killing of five police officers in Dallas.

• In Baton Rouge more than 1,000 protesters took to the streets on Saturday and Sunday, says USA Today. Twelve people were arrested on Sunday.

• Hundreds of people blocked traffic on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, Los Angeles, late Sunday, says the Los Angeles Times.

• Prominent protester Deray Mckesson was arrested after videotaping a protest from the side of a highway. He has since been released on bond.

Black Lives Matter activist released from jail after being arrested during protest. https://t.co/mTSaKzSkEg https://t.co/Y3GyLMCyuH — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2016

• More than 1,000 protesters shut down traffic on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis on Sunday.

VIDEO: Protesters occupy bridge in Memphis, Tennessee, stopping traffic until protesters were dispersed. https://t.co/k31EFuZRY0 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 11, 2016

• The protests weren’t limited to the U.S. Three hundred people have held a Black Lives Matter protest in south London.