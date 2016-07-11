Nintendo—and robbers—making out like bandits thanks to Pokémon Go

It seems all the world is going crazy for Nintendo ‘s Pokémon Go smartphone app. Since its release last week, the game quickly rose to the no. 1 spot on app charts around the world. It has also made Nintendo a lot richer: Shares in the company jumped 25% due to the game’s popularity.

Nintendo surges 25% after Pokemon Go launches

Pokemon Go – up and to the right. Apparently making <$1.5m/day

~140m DAU

3% of all US Android users playing

But Nintendo isn’t the only one profiting—or trying to—from Pokémon Go. Gizmodo reports that three men in O’Fallon, Missouri, have been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action because they were using the game to anticipate where people might show up in the real world to capture Pokémon via the game’s PokéStops, at which locations the men would be waiting ahead of time to rob them.

The suspects used the Pokémon Go game to find their victims by anticipating where people might go through popular PokéStops—virtual sites in the game that can be designated at any real world location, from businesses to parking lots to churches.

