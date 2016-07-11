Alibaba launches its first “Internet car” in China

The car is a Roewe RX5 compact SUV, and its “Internet car” terminology refers to the fact that it’s an IoT device that is connected to everything—your smartphone, your home, your workplace. Alibaba didn’t make the RX5 itself, the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) did that. Alibaba’s contribution is the RX5’s operating system called YunOS for Car, reports Forbes. Variants of the YunOS already control everything from games consoles to refrigerators in China. As you would expect, the YunOS controls things like the RX5’s infotainment system, navigation, radio, and smartphone integration, says Forbes, but Alibaba has also built in some unique features: