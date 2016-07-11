Eyefluence startup solves the most annoying thing about hands-free navigation

If you’ve ever used an AR or VR device, you know that eye-based hands-free navigation is cumbersome. To tell the device your intent, such as clicking on an icon, you usually have to position a cursor over the icon and then wait a few seconds for the software to realize you are pausing on it—meaning you want to open it—or you need to position a cursor over the icon and then wink—which means you need to resist the urge to naturally blink during use, lest you want to activate actions you don’t intend to.