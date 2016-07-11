Eyefluence startup solves the most annoying thing about hands-free navigation

If you’ve ever used an AR or VR device, you know that eye-based hands-free navigation is cumbersome. To tell the device your intent, such as clicking on an icon, you usually have to position a cursor over the icon and then wait a few seconds for the software to realize you are pausing on it—meaning you want to open it—or you need to position a cursor over the icon and then wink—which means you need to resist the urge to naturally blink during use, lest you want to activate actions you don’t intend to.
That kind of navigation is a thing of the past thanks to startup Eyefluence, says TechCrunch. The company’s technology works “without winking and without waiting” because, Eyefluence claims, they have the first user interface based on the “eye-brain connection.” Check out TechCrunch’s video to see it in action.
[Image: Eyefluence]