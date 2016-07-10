Louisiana governor: Baton Rouge police response was “moderate”

Following protests in Baton Rouge last night that culminated in the arrests of more than a hundred people — including Black Lives Matter activist Deray Mckesson —Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards gave a public statement this afternoon.

Edwards said that while he hears the voices of the protestors, he felt police had handled the continued protests appropriately. He described Baton Rouge’s police response as “moderate,” and asked for protestors to listen to police.

Gov: John Edwards: "We are hearing the protesters, we are hearing their voices." pic.twitter.com/Yjj2zftzyb — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 10, 2016

Louisiana governor responds to protesters "We’re going to have to reevaluate the way we recruit and train officers." pic.twitter.com/lNFjXAq1rY — Jonathan Serrie (@jonathanserrie) July 10, 2016

LA Gov. Edwards: "I’m very proud of how the force has reacted to protests." pic.twitter.com/bg5g5bRKSh — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 10, 2016