Louisiana governor: Baton Rouge police response was “moderate”

1 minute Read

Following protests in Baton Rouge last night that culminated in the arrests of more than a hundred peopleincluding Black Lives Matter activist Deray Mckesson—Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards gave a public statement this afternoon. 

Edwards said that while he hears the voices of the protestors, he felt police had handled the continued protests appropriately. He described Baton Rouge’s police response as “moderate,” and asked for protestors to listen to police. 

