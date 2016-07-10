Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson arrested in Baton Rouge

Video streamed via Periscope Saturday night shows Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson being arrested by police during a protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I’m under arrest y’all”: Periscope video shows @deray‘s arrest in #BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/pkIprGg1mf
McKesson, an influential figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, was documenting the Baton Rouge protest on his Twitter account last night. McKesson ran for mayor in Baltimore earlier this year. He lost, but his campaign was supported by executives from Google, Twitter, Netflix, Slack, and YouTube.
New Orleans-based photographer Max Becherer captured these images of the arrest:
AP photos: @deray Mckesson is arrested in #BatonRouge tonight pic.twitter.com/mQdhB8ZY87
According to the Washington Post, McKesson called a friend early Sunday morning from the from Baton Rouge jail where he is being held:
.@deray called a close friend around 5:15am. Said he’s ok, unclear when he’ll be released https://t.co/4Ofxhc1MVg pic.twitter.com/pC5pRCgIEh
On Friday night, police arrested 30 people during protests in Baton Rouge and 74 people during protests in Rochester, New York, the AP reports.
UPDATE: After 16 hours in custody, McKesson was released around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the New York Times.
.@deray is free. #AltonSterling pic.twitter.com/aqaMbrZpaa
