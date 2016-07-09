Uber’s app pauses for a minute of silence to “reflect on gun violence”

How should tech companies respond to tragedies in the real world? On Thursday, after the police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Google tweeted a message of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and on Friday, Facebook erected a “Black Lives Matter” sign outside its headquarters.

And now that those shootings have been joined by the deaths of five Dallas police officers, Uber paused its app for a minute at midnight “to reflect on gun violence.” Its acknowledgement of a painful week also includes a message when you launch the app, and peace signs instead of UberX cars on its maps.

Does such a gesture accomplish anything? I’m still pondering the matter. But it’s fascinating to watch tech giants wrestle with such questions for themselves.