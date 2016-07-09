Writers rejoice: Scrivener for iOS is almost here

Among serious writers, the Mac and Windows software known as Scrivener is downright legendary . Unlike a mere word processor, it bristles with features for turning ideas, notes, research material, and other elements into a finished manuscript —anything from a blog post or a screenplay.

The fact that Scrivener has not been available for iPads and iPhones has been part of its legend. But after a false start or two and a lengthy development process, Literature & Latte, the app’s creator, says it plans to submit the iOS to the App Store next week.