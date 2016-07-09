‘OurMine’ has breached Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account

In a moment of sheer tone deafness, the hacking group ‘OurMine’ hacked into the Twitter accounts of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Dorsey had the added bonus of having his Vine account hacked, too. The hacks came as Twitter was consumed with tweets about the shootings in Dallas, Minnesota, and Baton Rouge.
The hacking team has also been responsible for taking over social media accounts for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, technologist Anil Dash, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanik, among others. OurMine claims to offer a service for scanning your organization for vulnerabilities. These account takeovers are more or less a marketing campaign.