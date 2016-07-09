‘OurMine’ has breached Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account

In a moment of sheer tone deafness, the hacking group ‘OurMine’ hacked into the Twitter accounts of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Dorsey had the added bonus of having his Vine account hacked, too. The hacks came as Twitter was consumed with tweets about the shootings in Dallas, Minnesota, and Baton Rouge.