Here’s how the NRA finally commented on the killings in Dallas and Minnesota

The National Rifle Association has released two statements regarding the shootings in Dallas and Minnesota that are markedly different in tone.

The NRA’s CEO Wayne LaPierre offered “deep condolences” to the police department in Dallas after five of their officers were killed by a sniper at the end of a downtown protest against police brutality.

When pressed to respond to the death of Philando Castile, a licensed-to-carry gun owner who was killed by Minnesota police during a traffic stop, the NRA gave a less empathetic statement:

The NRA said it supports gun owners of all races, religions, and sexual orientation (we’re not sure why this was necessary), before noting the events in Minnesota were “troubling,” but they would refrain from commenting until the investigation was over.