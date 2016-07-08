Here are the most recent updates on the Dallas shooting

If you haven’t been following the events surrounding the Dallas shooting, you can read our previous coverage.

• The man accused of killing five police officers in Dallas, Micah Johnson, had “bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics at his home,” according to ABC News.

Since the shooting in Dallas, violence involving police officers has broken out in other parts of the country.

• A shooting in Bristol, Tennessee left two civilians and one police officer injured; another civilian dead, according to CBS. Police are saying the attack may have been inspired by “recent events involving African-Americans and law enforcement officers.”

• A police officer in Ballwin, Missouri was shot in the neck during a traffic stop, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. The officer is in critical condition.

• In Valdosta, Georgia, a police officer responding to a reported car break-in ended up in a gun battle with the man who made the call, ABC News reports. While the officer and the suspect sustained injuries, both are stable. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says at this point it does not believe this encounter is related to the shootings in Dallas.