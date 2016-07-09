The stories that moved us this week

After a week filled with daily stories of violence and death, it can feel like there are no words to adequately express our emotions. And yet, we work in a world of words. Here are a few of the most thoughtful pieces of journalism we’ve read this week:

I Am Tired Of Watching Black People Die by Hannah Giorgis (BuzzFeed) This heartbreaking essay asks the question on everyone’s mind: “How many people can you mourn in one week?” while echoing the words of Diamond Reynolds’s 4-year-old daughter, heard by millions on her Facebook Live stream: “It’s okay, I’m right here with you.” —recommended by Kathleen Davis

Learn, Vote, And Get In The Streets: What You Can Do Today To Help End Police Violence by Jessica Leber (Co.Exist) It’s easy to channel your outrage into social media posts, but this guide offers several ways you can actively participate in what is becoming the civil rights movement of our time. —recommended by Pavithra Mohan

It Is Not 1968 by Jonathan Chait (New York Magazine) A piece that manages the seemingly impossible task of looking at the madness and making the case for optimism about where America is going. —recommended by Harry McCracken

Alton Sterling, Eric Garner, And The Double Standard Of The Side Hustle by Emily Badger (Washington Post) Looked at through a different lens, two of the black men who have died at the hands of police were entrepreneurs participating in a long standing, low-income version of the sharing economy. A deep analysis of our collective hypocrisy. —recommended by Kathleen Davis

Slow Poison by Ezekiel Kweku (Pacific Standard) This story about how a person of color conceptualizes the police—published almost a year ago—is still more pertinent than ever. —recommended by Cale Weissman

A law professor’s response to BLM shirt complaint. “Concerned” law students wrote an open letter to their professor after he wore a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt in class. His takedown of their complaints is both an education in persuasive writing and a powerful account of why the BLM movement is so important. —recommended by Rose Pastore