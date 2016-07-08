Apple, Etsy, Nike, and 65 other companies want North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law blocked

North Carolina’s anti-transgender “HB2” law isn’t just controversial. It’s bad for business. That’s the message being sent by Apple, Dropbox, Airbnb, Microsoft, Ebay, and a long list of major companies—68, to be exact—that are filing a “friend of the court” briefing opposing the discriminatory law. The documents, filed in conjunction with the Human Rights Campaign, support the Justice Department’s efforts to block the law.