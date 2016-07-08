Apple, Etsy, Nike, and 65 other companies want North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law blocked

North Carolina’s anti-transgender “HB2” law isn’t just controversial. It’s bad for business. That’s the message being sent by Apple, Dropbox, Airbnb, Microsoft, Ebay, and a long list of major companies—68, to be exact—that are filing a “friend of the court” briefing opposing the discriminatory law. The documents, filed in conjunction with the Human Rights Campaign, support the Justice Department’s efforts to block the law.
HB2, which requires transgender people on government property to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate, has come under widespread criticism and protest. One of the law’s costs, the brief argues, is over half a billion dollars in economic damage.