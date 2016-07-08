Facebook patent shows wearable modules to control movement in virtual reality

The images in this patent may be a look at what Facebook and Oculus have in mind for the VR-enabled body. In short, the patent provides a way for the functionality of Oculus Touch—handheld controllers used to direct the user’s actions in virtual reality—to be moved from the hands to other parts of the body as wearable modules. So the natural movements of arms and legs, for example, could guide the user’s movements in VR, while the VR environment could deliver sensory feedback to the user via haptic feedback engines in the modules.

“Bringing this sensory combination into human-computer interfaces can have a variety of benefits, including making such interfaces more efficient and more intuitive for the user, immersing the operator in events occurring in a computer simulation, and making such simulations feel more lifelike,” the patent reads.

