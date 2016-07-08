Confused by genetics? This analogy will help 

My new favorite analogy for explaining genetics comes from Gabriel Otte, a scientist and the founder of Andreessen-Horowitz-funded biotech startup Freenome. I spoke with Otte earlier today for a multipart Fast Company series on the ever-evolving genomics landscape.

Love @GabeOtte analogy for genetics:

Us: Movie

Cells: Actors

DNA: Script

Sequences: Words on the script

Epigenetics: The direction

& so on — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) July 8, 2016

If you want to take the analogy further, think of RNA as the parts of the script that are highlighted for the actors and actresses that make up the movie. And proteins are like the props that are made from the instructions that the actors draw from.

Got an even better analogy? Share it with me on Twitter @chrissyfarr