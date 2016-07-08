Report: Google may face more antitrust charges in EU over shopping results

EU regulators may be adding a new spate of charges against Google over the company’s placement of its shopping service in search results, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new objections could come as soon as late July and would compound existing allegations that Google is using its advantageous role as a leader in search to push its marketplace offerings.
The European Commission first filed a complaint against Google regarding its shopping results in April 2015; it has previously levied antitrust charges against Google over its ad platform and Android app ecosystem.