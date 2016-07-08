advertisement
Latest updates from the Dallas shooting

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

The shooting, which took the lives of five police officers, happened last night at the tail end of what should have been a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. The event has been deemed one of the worst attacks on U.S. law enforcement in the last century. Read previous updates here

Update: Micah Xavier Johnson appears to have been the only gunman involved in the shooting, according to the New York Times. The police had previously taken three suspects into custody.    

•  Johnson, 25, was killed by a robot. After failing to negotiate with the shooter, officers sent a bomb robot to detonate in front of him, Dallas police chief David Brown told reporters. 

• Brown also said that a total of 14 people were shot, two civilians and 12 police officers.

• The protest organizers expressed their condolences and disapproval of the attack. In a Facebook post the Next Generation Action Network said “NGAN, nor its President, Minister Dominique Alexander do not condone violence in any form.” Here’s the full post:

• Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have responded to the shooting: 

Jay Z put out a song about police brutality called Spiritual, which is available on his music streaming network, Tidal. (Beyonce, too, made a statement yesterday with a call to action posted on her website.) 

• Co.Exist editor Jessica Leber shares guidelines for how you can engage with civil rights issues and help put an end to police violence. 

• Even more depressing: Gunmaker Smith & Wesson’s stock is up. This is usually the case after mass shootings, as fear of increased gun control results in greater demand for firearms. 

