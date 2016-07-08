Twitter is in talks to stream baseball and basketball

Earlier this year, Twitter secured a lucrative contract with the NFL to stream Thursday night football games, beating out Amazon, Verizon, and Yahoo in a multimillion dollar bidding war.
Now, the beleaguered social network, which has seen its user numbers stagnate in recent years, is looking to expand its sports offering. According to Recode, the company is in talks with Major League Baseball, the NBA, and Turner to bring live games or post-game coverage straight to the Twitter stream in hopes of increasing the platform’s appeal.