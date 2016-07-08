Facebook Messenger is about to be far more secure (if you want it to be)

Facebook has announced a huge change to Messenger: The app is now testing end-to-end encryption on select messages , reports Wired . This means that if someone were to intercept an encrypted message, it would be nearly impossible to read. It’s important to note that this will be an opt-in feature called “Secret Conversations.”

End-to-end encryption has become a standard for security advocates, but only recently have big communication platforms started adopting it. Apple was one of the most prominent, with iMessage having its own form of encryption. WhatsApp—which is owned by Facebook—has full encryption, too.

Facebook is rolling out a beta today, with plans to have the feature rolled out completely by this fall.