The latest news on the Dallas police shooting

Here’s the latest developments on the shooting in Dallas, Texas that saw five police officers killed and six more injured during an anti-violence protest. Previous updates as the events unfolded last night can be found here .

• It has been confirmed that five police officers were shot dead in Dallas with another six injured in the shootings, reports the Guardian.

• The Guardian also says three suspects are in custody, while a fourth suspect is reported to have shot himself after a standoff with police.

• One civilian was wounded in the shooting, says Dallas News.

• UPS worker and psychology student at the University of Phoenix Michael Kevin Bautista live streamed this footage of the shooting.

• One of the officers killed has been named as Brent Thompson, 43. The Guardian says he is the first Dart transit officer to be killed in the line of duty.