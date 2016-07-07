Y Combinator algorithm will match investors and startups for 20-minute meetings

Y Combinator will try digitally matching up startup founders and investors interested in meeting them for 20-minute meetings, Y Combinator COO Qasar Younis wrote in a letter to investors posted to the company blog .

Investors at the incubator’s famed Demo Day will select startups they’re interested in talking to, and they and founders will rank each other in order of preference, in what Younis referred to as an experiment.

“This new format streamlines what is already happening in a less efficient way for weeks after every Demo Day with investors and founders driving up and down the valley to meet in office parks and coffee shops,” wrote Younis. “We don’t expect this will completely replace those meetings but rather get them going more smoothly.”