advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Beyoncé: “It is up to us to take a stand and demand that they stop killing us”

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

In a rare moment, Beyoncé posted a statement today on her site, urging people to “channel our anger and frustration into action” in the wake of the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. Below is her full statement: 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life