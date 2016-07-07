advertisement
Congressional amendment would ban all EPA employees from traveling by airplane 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Members of Congress, especially the obscure ones who don’t get much attention from cable news networks, are notorious for submitting odd amendments to legislation. Here’s the latest example: In a boring appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior and other agencies, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) submitted an amendment banning all Environmental Protection Agency employees from traveling by airplane, as noted by Bloomberg BNA reporter Anthony Adragna:

