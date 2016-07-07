Lyft wants to pimp your ride with Lyft Premier

You know, for those times when you want a ride that’s a bit swankier than a Prius. Lyft Premier—an obvious response to Uber’s black car service—will pick up customers in “a high-end sedan or SUV like a BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Lexus ES, or Cadillac Escalade,” according to Lyft’s blog post. For now, the service is only available in the Bay Area, L.A., and New York.