No longer will your view of an NBA game be blocked by the shot clock

For years, some of those unlucky fans who bought the cheapest tickets on StubHub were relegated to seats where their view of the game was blocked by the shot clock. That should change with the debut of the league’s updated timing system, which will soon appear in all 29 arenas in time for the 2016-2017 system. Developed by Swiss watchmaker Tissot, the new and improved clock is nearly transparent (compare it to the old clock at right):