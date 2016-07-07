Get your iOS and MacOS betas today (or don’t)

Apple is releasing the first public versions of the pre-release editions of iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra, its upcoming operating system upgrades for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
I like to live dangeously, so I’ll be downloading and installing them. But even though both OSes have plenty of new features worth looking forward to, these betas will be buggy. So the conventional wisdom is that you should install them only if you have a spare phone, tablet, or computer hanging around—and keep them off your primary devices until the final versions ship sometime this fall.