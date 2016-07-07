WATCH: Here are all the times that Gretchen Carlson’s male cohosts talked about her looks

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit against network boss Roger Ailes, alleging that he sexually harassed her, dropped like a bombshell yesterday. Among her claims, which Ailes strongly denies, is that the newsroom was rife with casual sexism and that her looks were constantly discussed by Ailes. Carlson also accused Steve Doocy, her “Fox and Friends” cohost for seven years, of belittling and mocking her.