The NRA has been silent on the police shooting of Philando Castile, who was carrying concealed weapon

Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, was carrying a firearm for which he had a license. Castile, who would have turned 33 tomorrow and was working as a cafeteria supervisor at a local magnet school, was reaching for his ID when he was shot in front of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter, who witnessed his death from the backseat of their car.

In Minnesota, concealed carriers “are not required to tell police officers that they are carrying until they are explicitly asked,” writes Charles Cooke in the National Review. “Moreover, in no state is the mere act of carrying a firearm sufficient justification for a police officer to open fire (there is a crucial difference between “carrying” and “brandishing” that is often ignored in the press).”

Yet the National Rifle Association, which has been vigorous in its defense of the rights of concealed carriers, has not yet commented on the shooting. A spokesperson has not yet replied to a request for comment from Fast Company.