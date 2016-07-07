Android cofounder Rich Miner is starting an educational company inside Google

Android cofounder Rich Miner is about to get his hands dirty in a new project for Google around education, according to Fortune . He’ll be stepping down from his post as general partner at Google Ventures, where he’s been for the last seven years.

The company will be hosted inside Google —not Alphabet. That’s because Google already has some student-focused tools in its arsenal, namely its Google for Education software and Chromebook. “I don’t actually know exactly what we’re building yet,” Miner tells Fortune. “Just like Android took us our years to get the first device out and I helped create WildFire 25 years ago as a voice-based personal assistant, which is just now starting to happen. This vision is another big idea, but it will take time.”