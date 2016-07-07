“Tinder for friends” app VINA scores $1.4 million in funding

After launching earlier this year , VINA announced Thursday its seed round of funding: $1.4M led by NEA and including Greylock and Wildcat Ventures (the seed arm of Mohr Davidow Ventures), and angel investors Charlie Cheever and Jon Vlassopulos. The app works as a “ Tinder for women” of sorts, and helps women find friends and activity partners rather than romantic relationships.

“There is a huge untapped opportunity for entrepreneurs to build technology products for female consumers. The talented team at VINA brings a very unique perspective to social networking for women, and I am very excited to watch them grow,” says Jon Sakota, the NEA partner who led the round.

VINA grew to over 100,000 users within its first two weeks on the market, and has since expanded to 33 metropolitan areas and over 500 cities. “It really just took on a life of its own, and grew and grew and grew.” says co-founder and CEO Olivia Poole. She tells Fast Company that with the new funding VINA hopes to expand globally and bring even more people to the platform, as well as add additional features such as better filtering and custom matching.