Outraged over police shootings? Here’s a tool to track the progress of reform efforts

In the wake of yesterday’s shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer, the 562nd person killed by the police in 2016, people around the country are calling for increased police reform. And fast.
Black Lives Matter put together a tool to track the progress of specific movements–including demilitarization, limiting use of force, and the use of body cameras–in cities and states, as well as nationally.
You can look at the tool–called Campaign Zero–here; it also helps you demand action from your local representatives.
Below is a graphic via Campaign Zero highlighting what the presidential candidates are saying about specific police reform issues: