Sorry Verizon customers, prices are going up

Plans will now cost $5-$10 more a month, depending on the data size you choose. In exchange, Verizon is giving customers some new bonuses including the ability to carry over unused data from month to month. There’s also something called Safety Mode that will move you to a lower speed connection so you don’t go over your data limit (sounds a lot like data throttling). Don’t worry, the new prices won’t be automatically applied to your account. Instead you’re welcome to keep your current plan at the price you’ve been paying. If you change or expand your plan, however, you’ll get hit with the updated costs. Verizon is the most expensive major carrier in the U.S.

