Morning intelligence

• A police shooting in Minnesota has reportedly claimed the life of Philando Castile —making him the second black man to be fatally shot by police this week, following Alton Sterling’s tragic death on Tuesday.

• Samsung reported its highest quarterly profit in two years during its earnings guidance on Thursday.

• Snapchat‘s new feature, Memories, can automatically save all of your Snaps and Stories and allows you to upload photos in your camera roll to your Story.

• Coming up today: FBI director James Comey will face questions from Congress about why he recommended not charging Hillary Clinton for using a private email server during her stint as secretary of state.