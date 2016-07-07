These are the countries with the happiest workers

Want to get happier at work? You may have to move to another country. According to the Edenred-Ipsos Barometer, employees in India and Mexico love going to work. U.S. workers came in third, based on a survey of more than 14,000 people in 15 countries who reported on their well-being at work.
Well-being was defined by three factors: environment, appreciation, and emotion. India and Mexico got particularly high marks for emotional satisfaction (work offers a stimulating environment and employees have confidence in their future with the company), while workplaces in the U.S. (and the U.K. and Spain) were lacking.