These are the countries with the happiest workers

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Want to get happier at work? You may have to move to another country. According to the Edenred-Ipsos Barometer, employees in India and Mexico love going to work. U.S. workers came in third,  based on a survey of more than 14,000 people in 15 countries who reported on their well-being at work.

Well-being was defined by three factors: environment, appreciation, and emotion. India and Mexico got particularly high marks for emotional satisfaction (work offers a stimulating environment and employees have confidence in their future with the company), while workplaces in the U.S. (and the U.K. and Spain) were lacking.

