What Brexit is affecting this week: Chocolate prices, bank jobs, and more

The first signs of Brexit’s direct impact on people’s lives is beginning to show just two weeks after the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union:

• The pound hit a new 31-year low yesterday against the dollar of $1.27. The pound had been $1.50 against the dollar before Brexit. Analysts are saying that the pound could reach parity with the dollar by next year, reports Reuters.

Post-Brexit pound-dollar parity beckons ‘unless UK gets its act together’https://t.co/bSOUyDzqxF pic.twitter.com/L303p7yMY9 — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) July 7, 2016

• France has now overtaken Britain as the world’s fifth largest economy, says Reuters.

• £18 billion of U.K. property funds have been frozen due to too many investors trying to take their money out of seven property funds, reports Reuters. There was a run on the funds because of the expected slowdown in the property sector in the U.K. The freeze means investors will not be able to withdrawal from the funds for the indefinite future.

• Are you British? Do you like chocolate? The cost of your Snickers is about to go up.

#Brexit is making chocolate more expensive as pound’s collapse drives cocoa to 39-yr high https://t.co/RT9I2qIFYi pic.twitter.com/hIfxIjliQY — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) July 7, 2016

• JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says he will relocate thousands of jobs from the U.K. to continental Europe should Brexit hurt banks, says Bloomberg.

• USA Today has a nice piece on how some companies say Brexit will affect them.