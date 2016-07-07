Malaysian senior citizen who shared image of PM on WhatsApp arrested for three days

The 76-year-old man had sent a “crude photo” of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in a WhatsApp group, which led to his arrest on Saturday, reports Mashable. The reason given for his arrest was that sharing the unflattering photo of the prime minister on WhatsApp is a violation of Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with improper use of a communications network “to make obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive comments with intention to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person,” Malaysiakini reports. Though violation of the act can carry a one-year jail sentence, the senior citizen has now been released on bail due to his age and poor health.
