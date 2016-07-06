advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hillary Clinton won’t face charges in email case

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the most unsurprising headline of the day—after FBI Director James Comey’s comments yesterday in which he didn’t recommend prosecuting Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information through her use of a personal email system—Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she won’t bring charges in the case

Late this afternoon, I met with FBI Director James Comey and career prosecutors and agents who conducted the investigation of Secretary Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email system during her time as Secretary of State. I received and accepted their unanimous recommendation that the thorough, year-long investigation be closed and that no charges be brought against any individuals within the scope of the investigation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life