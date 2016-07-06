advertisement
Poll: Which tech company will have the biggest impact in health care?

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Here at Fast Company, we asked you to vote on the tech company that would have the most impact on health care, a $3 trillion market. More than 1,000 of you responded.  Here are the results: 

As our resident health-tech reporter, I can’t say I disagree. With its expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Alphabet (the parent company of Google) has a natural advantage. But it’s not easy to innovate in health care, which explains why Google’s first health care service, Google Health, shut down due to a lack of interest among consumers. We’ll keep you posted on the company’s next steps!

