Poll: Which tech company will have the biggest impact in health care?

Here at Fast Company , we asked you to vote on the tech company that would have the most impact on health care, a $3 trillion market. More than 1,000 of you responded. Here are the results:

Which tech company will make the biggest impact in health care? — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) June 29, 2016

As our resident health-tech reporter, I can’t say I disagree. With its expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Alphabet (the parent company of Google) has a natural advantage. But it’s not easy to innovate in health care, which explains why Google’s first health care service, Google Health, shut down due to a lack of interest among consumers. We’ll keep you posted on the company’s next steps!