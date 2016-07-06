Can Walmart Pay replicate the success of the Starbucks app?

Walmart is now accepting Walmart Pay at all of its 4,600 stores nationwide.

The app, which allows consumers to make purchases with their phones at checkout and offers an array of discounts, has accrued 20 million active users since its launch in December 2015.

In addition to keeping it free of fees associated with competitor payment apps like Apple Pay or Android Pay, Walmart Pay also has the opportunity to incentivize customers to buy even more. That is, if it can replicate the success of Starbucks’ app.