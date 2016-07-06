advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is Microsoft trying too hard?

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Microsoft may have outdone itself in its efforts to appeal to youngsters. A supposed recruiter for the company sent an email to San Francisco based interns that reads like it was written by the notorious now-defunct Tay bot (pre-racist tweets obvs).

UPDATE! The email is indeed real. Here’s what Microsoft had to say about it, “The email was poorly worded and not in keeping with our values as a company. We are looking into how this occurred and will take appropriate steps to address it.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life