Is Microsoft trying too hard?

Microsoft may have outdone itself in its efforts to appeal to youngsters. A supposed recruiter for the company sent an email to San Francisco based interns that reads like it was written by the notorious now-defunct Tay bo t ( pre-racist tweets obvs).

My roommate received this email from a Microsoft recruiter today. pic.twitter.com/90Qwr78eGO — Patrick Burtchaell (@pburtchaell) July 6, 2016

UPDATE! The email is indeed real. Here’s what Microsoft had to say about it, “The email was poorly worded and not in keeping with our values as a company. We are looking into how this occurred and will take appropriate steps to address it.”