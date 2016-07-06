Man charged after allegedly firebombing Google Street View cars

An Oakland man faces a felony arson charge after police believe he firebombed two Google Street View cars and shot at a Google building, believing the company “was watching him,” the New York Times reports .

The man, 30-year-old Raul Diaz, was arrested during a traffic stop and allegedly found with the makings of a pipe bomb, according to a federal court complaint filed in the case. He allegedly admitted to “the two arsons” and shooting and said he had planned to shoot another Google building before being stopped by police, according to the complaint.